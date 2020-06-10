A Bad Look: Weather Models and Covid-19



Computers are great - when they work. Computer models are only as good as the physics that drives the simulations, and the quality of the data going in. You've heard the expression: junk in - junk out? It's true.

The weather models meteorologists examine when pondering a forecast are increasingly...off. Even ECMWF, the "European". Why? After satellite data, the most important source of weather data comes from aircraft. But Covid-19 has grounded most flights, meaning fewer data points to initialize weather models. "Cristobal's" erratic forecast path may have been a casualty of fewer planes rumbling overhead.

Showers taper this morning. Expect a dry spell from this afternoon into the weekend, with a run of 70 degree days. No obnoxious heat into Monday.

Enjoy fresh, Canadian breezes because (potentially unreliable) weather models are predicting sizzling heat by late next week. NOAA's GFS predicts 8 days in a row in the 90s, with 101F a week from Friday. Circle your calendar. Let's hope it's a glitch in The Matrix.

File image: ECMWF.

Searching for Best Practices: Hurricane Evacuations During a Pandemic. Here's a link to a story I wrote for Medium, where I drill down into whether focused evacuations and new sheltering options may help to lower overall risk. Here's the intro: "Hurricane evacuations are chaotic under the best of circumstances. But the specter of evacuees trying to outrun a hurricane and a deadly bug sounds like something out of a dark Stephen King novel. “Why would I leave the safety of my home to mingle with unknown, potentially un-masked strangers in hotels and auditoriums who might be infected with Covid-19? Why expose my family to additional risk? I’ll just stay where I am and take my chances with the storm.” Which may be precisely what not to do with a major storm churning offshore. The calculus of how and when to evacuate inland is more complex than ever, as FEMA grapples with staffing shortfalls and a myriad of competing natural disasters around the nation. With NOAA predictions of an above-average storm count, this may be a hurricane season like no other..."

Hurricane Season Off to Historically Fast Start. What Does That Mean for Rest of the Season? USA TODAY connects the dots: "...Early season storm activity doesn't necessarily correlate with how much overall hurricane activity the season has," Klotzbach said. As an example, Blake noted that in 1997, five storms formed by mid-July, then only three formed the rest of the year. He said the relationship between early season storms and overall activity is most meaningful for June and July storms that form way out in the deep tropics: "Those storms tend to portend an active year, but it is no guarantee," he said..."

June 9 visible image : AerisWeather.

Dry and Mild Into Sunday. Quiet weather should spill into the weekend with temperatures close to average through the period and little chance of significant rain. Image series above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Dueling Models. GFS (bottom) is predicting 8 days in the 90s in the metro, peaking at 101F a week from Friday, but I have my doubts. ECMWF (top) is much more conservative, showing a return to 80s next week but no blazing saddles. Place your bets. MSP Meteograms: WeatherBell.

A Real Summer. I can't shake the feeling that after the wettest year on record in 2019 (resulting in a cool bias much of last summer) we will see plenty of 90s this week, with pockets of drought emerging as the summer drags on. We'll see, but the forecast for late June looks (stinking) hot for much of the USA; waves of heat pushing into Minnesota.

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Tuesday, June 9th, 2020: Tropical Depression Cristobal continues to move northward across the central U.S. today as the system reached Missouri this morning. As of 4 AM CDT, Cristobal had sustained winds of 30 mph and moving north at 25 mph.

Cristobal will move north to north-northeast over the next 36 hours, bringing the center of what is left of Cristobal over Wisconsin by Wednesday morning and north of Lake Superior into Canada by Wednesday evening.

Heavy rain continues to be possible across the mid and upper Mississippi Valleys and the western Great Lakes, where rainfall totals of 2-4” with isolated 6” amounts are possible. This could cause flash flooding, and Flood Watches are in place.

Strong winds are also expected across the Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, and Great Lakes over the next couple of days, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible. Meanwhile, a second low-pressure area over the Central Plains could cause hurricane-force winds across portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas. Tropical Depression Cristobal. Cristobal continues to quickly move northward across the central United States this morning, moving north at a brisk 25 mph. As of 4 AM Tuesday, the system had winds of 30 mph, and the center of the storm was located about 140 miles north of Little Rock, or 80 miles east-southeast of Springfield, MO. Rain and wind continues to be the main threat with this system as it moves to the north and northeast, with the center of what is left of Cristobal over Wisconsin by Wednesday morning and north of Lake Superior into Canada by Wednesday evening. Winds could strengthen as the system becomes extra-tropical over the next 36 hours. Heavy Rain Potential. Additional rainfall totals of 2-4”, with isolated 6”, could fall across the mid and upper Mississippi Valleys and the western Great Lakes over the next couple of days while Cristobal moves through the region. This heavy rain – with the potential of rainfall rates of 2”+ per hour – could lead to flash flooding. Flood Watches. Due to the heavy rain potential, Flood Watches stretch from Missouri to the Twin Cities area ahead of the heavy rain threat in association with Cristobal. Flood Risk. The greatest flood risk today will be across portions of the Upper Midwest where the remnants of Cristobal will interact with an approaching front, helping to bring those rainfall rates of over 2” per hour possible in some locations. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a moderate risk of flash flooding in place from Nebraska and Missouri to northern Wisconsin. WPC mentions in their discussion that they had considered a high risk of flash flooding across portions of the region but the faster movement of Cristobal should help to lower the flood threat slightly. Forecast Wind Gusts. As Cristobal moves northward, strong winds gusts of 40+ will continue to impact portions of the Ohio Valley and mid-Mississippi Valley today, spreading into the Great Lakes tonight into Wednesday. These winds could produce power outages and tree damage. A different area of low-pressure in the Central Plains will produce damaging winds across the region today and tonight, with wind gusts up to 80 mph around Goodland, KS, possible. This is potentially a high-end event for the region, with areas of the northern panhandle of Texas, the panhandle of Oklahoma, eastern Colorado, western Kansas, and southern Nebraska likely seeing wind gusts of at least 60 mph, and in some areas reaching hurricane strength (74+ mph). These winds will cause the potential of power outages, tree and property damage, and could cause dangerous travel conditions (especially when combined with rain causing reduced visibilities). Wind Alerts. Due to the wind threat from the two different systems across the central United States, numerous Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in place. Tornado Threat. As Cristobal tracks north across the mid-Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley, there could continue to be enough spin in the atmosphere to cause a few tornadoes across the region. A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place from near Memphis to southern Lake Michigan, again mainly for an isolated tornado threat. However, strong wind gusts in storms can’t be ruled out as well across this area. D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

The Power of Data. NOAA is using novel ways to collect ocean data, which becomes extra-critical during hurricane season. Here's an excerpt from NOAA Research: "...To gather this information, NOAA scientists are testing out the use of gliders, robotic tools that can dive up to a half mile below the ocean surface and transmit data to satellites when they surface. NOAA and its partners will deploy up to 30 gliders this hurricane season. In May of this year, a glider in the Gulf Stream gathered ocean data ahead of early-season Tropical Storm Arthur, passing within 75 kilometers (46 miles) of the eye of the storm. The data collected by the glider - which is part of a group of gliders deployed by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and partially funded by NOAA’s Global Ocean Monitoring and Observing Program - were fed into forecast models in real-time as the storm evolved. Scientists plan to use the data these gliders collect to do research that will help improve the accuracy of hurricane forecast models..."

Photo credit : Two gliders on their way to be deployed. Credit: NOAA AOML.

A Drop in Commercial Flights is Bad for Hurricane Forecasts. Junk in - junk out. Here's an excerpt of a story at WIRED.com (paywall): "...As a result, weather centers in the US and Europe have seen a decline of more than 80 to 90 percent in weather flight data. This loss comes during a “hyperactive” hurricane season, with predictions of 15 to 20 named storms between now and November 30. This week, tropical storm Cristobal slammed into the western side of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula with heavy rainfall and 60 mph winds. By Friday, the National Weather Service expects the storm to head north toward the Louisiana or Texas coast. Some meteorologists worry the lack of aircraft data will make their forecasts of tropical storm effects more difficult. “We are heading into a hurricane season with a big disadvantage,” says CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar. “Aircraft reports are second only to satellite data in terms of their impact to forecasts. We rely on them a lot more than people think...”

Image credit : NASA.

May 2020 Climate Recap. NOAA NCEI has an update; here's a clip: "For May, the average contiguous U.S. temperature was 60.8°F, 0.6°F above the 20th-century average and ranked in the middle third of the 126-year record. The meteorological spring (March-May) average temperature for the Lower 48 was 52.6°F, 1.7°F above average and ranked in the warmest third of the record. Each of the first five months of 2020 was marked by large regional variability in temperature, but when averaged over the five-month period, the contiguous U.S. temperature was 45.9°F, 2.6°F above the 20th-century average, ranking ninth warmest in the January-May record. The May precipitation total for the contiguous U.S. was 3.04 inches, 0.13 inch above average, and ranked in the middle third of the 126-year period of record..."

Warmer Summer Temperatures Slow COVID-19 Transmission, But Not By Much. Here's an excerpt from a new paper summary at ScienceDaily: "...The research team analyzed daily reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection across the United States from January 22, 2020 through April 3, 2020, as tracked by John Hopkins University's COVID-19 Dashboard, and estimated associations between temperature, precipitation, UV Index, as tracked from the National Centers for Environmental Information, and rate of case increase. "While the rate of virus transmission may slow down as the maximum daily temperature rises to around 50 degrees, the effects of temperature rise beyond that don't seem to be significant," said first author Shiv T. Sehra, MD, Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Mount Auburn Hospital and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "Based on our analysis, the modest association suggests that it is unlikely that disease transmission will slow dramatically in the summer months from the increase in temperature alone..."

File image : CDC.

We Earthlings: Recycle Paper and Cardboard. Earth911.com has some startling numbers - and good suggestions: "On average, every American sends 1,646.15 pounds of solid waste to landfills every year. If that sounds like a lot, it’s because it is! If you don’t already recycle paper products, you can reduce your solid waste by 25 percent by recycling all of the paper and cardboard items your local service accepts.

Bill Would Prevent the President From Nuking Hurricanes. This is not The Onion, by the way. Here's an excerpt from Nextgov: "Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, on Monday unveiled legislation that would forbid President Trump from dropping nuclear bombs into hurricanes to disrupt their paths and stop them from hitting the U.S., a recommendation the president reportedly made to advisers last year. Introduced on the first day of the 2020 hurricane season, Garcia’s Climate Change and Hurricane Correlation and Strategy Act would require the administration to produce and submit to Congress a comprehensive government-led strategy and five annual reports that outline how to properly confront increasing hurricane activity. Further, the legislation would also prohibit the president from unleashing any strategic weapon to alter weather patterns or respond to climate change..."

File image : Ready.gov.

How Do Hurricanes Get Their Names? Mental Floss has a high altitude look at naming rights: "...The list includes 21 names for each year, with names for the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z missing from the lineup. For years when more than 21 storms appear, letters from the Greek alphabet are used to label the extras. The catalog has enough names to last six hurricane seasons, after which it gets recycled. When hurricanes are especially fatal or destructive, those names may be retired. In those cases, the World Meteorological Organization convenes to decide on a new name to fill the empty slot. Andrew, Katrina, Ike, and Sandy are a handful of names that have lost their place on the list in recent decades..."

83 F. high in the Twin Cities on Tuesday.

77 F. average high on June 9.

73 F. high on June 9, 2019.

June 10, 1926: An intense downpour falls on Mahoning. 3.05 inches fell in 45 minutes.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler and gusty. AM showers, slow PM clearing. Winds: NW 15-35. High: 71



THURSDAY: More sunshine, still breezy. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 58. High: 75



FRIDAY: Patchy clouds, stiff north breeze. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 77



SATURDAY: Blue sky, low humidity. Winds: E 10-20. Wake-up: 55. High: 73



SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine, comfortable. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 57. High: 75



MONDAY: Intervals of sun, still quiet. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 56. High: 77



TUESDAY: Patchy clouds, stray T-shower? Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 58. High: near 80

Climate Stories...

Britain Goes Coal Free as Renewables Edge Out Fossil Fuels. It's happening. Not as fast as activists would like, but the fossil fuel world is being disrupted. Here's an excerpt from BBC News: "A decade ago about 40% of the country's electricity came from coal; coronavirus is part of the story, but far from all. When Britain went into lockdown, electricity demand plummeted; the National Grid responded by taking power plants off the network. The four remaining coal-fired plants were among the first to be shut down. The last coal generator came off the system at midnight on 9 April. No coal has been burnt for electricity since. The current coal-free period smashes the previous record of 18 days, 6 hours and 10 minutes which was set in June last year..."

Unequal Impact: The Deep Links Between Racism and Climate Change. Yale E360 draws the comparison; here's a clip: "...Elizabeth Yeampierre has been an important voice on these issues for more than two decades. As co-chair of the Climate Justice Alliance, she leads a coalition of more than 70 organizations focused on addressing racial and economic inequities together with climate change. In an interview with Yale Environment 360, Yeampierre draws a direct line from slavery and the rapacious exploitation of natural resources to current issues of environmental justice. “I think about people who got the worst food, the worst health care, the worst treatment, and then when freed, were given lands that were eventually surrounded by things like petrochemical industries,” says Yeampierre..."

No Vaccine Will Protect Us Against Climate Change. Here's an excerpt of a post at The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development: "...Why have global leaders been less determined in the fight against climate change? Why are governments not detailing in emergency press briefings the urgent actions they are taking to save the planet? The reason is because of a fundamental difference: the coronavirus could immediately infect and potentially kill anyone exposed to it, whereas greenhouse gases are slowly destroying the planet and are gradually threatening our survival over decades of time. Whereas most of us were conscious of the dangers posed by COVID-19 as soon as we stepped out the front door, few of us today feel immediately threatened by climate change. Whatever the impacts may be, depending on where we live, they may only marginally affect our daily lives. Put simply, climate change is seen not as a “clear and present danger” but as a “diffuse and future danger.” It’s a python that threatens to slowly strangle us, not a cobra that could kill with one bite..."

Summers are Growing Longer Due to Climate Change, While Winters are Dramatically Shrinking. Capital Weather Gang has the post; here's an excerpt: "...The vast majority of 6,000 weather stations analyzed globally now experience a longer summer compared with the previous 30-year reference period. In the United States and Canada, summer has expanded by an average of one week. The lengthiest increases in summer conditions, colored in orange and red, have occurred over the southern United States, as well as in eastern and western Canada. Generally, the closer you get to an ocean, the more summer has expanded. This makes sense as the oceans have warmed dramatically, and they impart a tremendous influence on the climate. Areas in blue on the first map show where summer conditions are slightly shorter and are limited to small pockets in the central United States. There is also a notable urban heat island effect as cities are experiencing longer summers than nearby rural areas..."

Image credit : Brian Brettschneider.

Hurricane Michael Intensified Faster Than Even Long-Time Residents Could Imagine. InsideClimate News has an interesting post: "...The elements that made hurricane Michael uniquely destructive align with scientists' warnings about a warming climate. Warmer ocean temperatures fuel more intense hurricanes, which scientists expect will lead to more Category 4 and 5 storms. Rising seas from glacial ice melt intensify a storm surge—which was ultimately what forced Summers and Frank out of the house. The two men and three animals all survived the storm. The next morning, Summers walked around town to survey the damage. "I honestly thought I was the only person alive because it looked like a bomb had gone off," Summers said..."