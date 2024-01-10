Republican presidential contender Chris Christie has notified key allies that he plans to make a major announcement at a campaign stop Wednesday evening in New Hampshire.
That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the former New Jersey governor's plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions.
It's unclear what the announcement might be, but Christie has been under intense pressure to exit the Republican presidential primary race as critics of Donald Trump work to unify behind a viable alternative to the former president.
Christie is scheduled to host a town hall meeting in Windham at 5 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Allegations against prosecutors bolster Trump's criticism of Georgia case
A co-defendant has accused District Attorney Fani Willis and a special prosecutor she hired of being romantic partners, saying the case should be dismissed.
Nation
Christie tells allies he plans to make major announcement at New Hampshire town hall, AP source says
Republican presidential contender Chris Christie has notified key allies that he plans to make a major announcement at a campaign stop Wednesday evening in New Hampshire.
Nation
Subway train derails in Coney Island, no injuries reported
A train derailed on an elevated New York City subway track Wednesday, causing no injuries but leaving passengers stuck in carriages on the rail line that runs above a Coney Island street until they could be evacuated about an hour later.
Business
Engine maker Cummins to repair 600,000 Ram trucks in $2 billion emissions cheating scandal
Engine maker Cummins Inc. will recall 600,000 Ram trucks as part of a settlement with federal and California authorities that also requires the company to remedy environmental damage caused by illegal software that let it skirt diesel emissions tests.
Sports
California proposal to ban tackle football clears first legislative hurdle
California could become the first state to ban tackle football for children under 12 to reduce the risk of brain injuries under a bill that cleared a key legislative hurdle on Wednesday.