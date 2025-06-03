Christian Yelich's homer powers Brewers to 8th straight win, beating Reds 3-2

The Reds had runners on first and second with one out in the sixth inning, but Milwaukee left-hander Rob Zastryzny struck out Jose Trevino and got pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal to ground out. Zastryzny was acquired in a trade with the Yankees on May 16. He was with the Brewers last season and went 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in nine appearances. He hasn't allowed a run in seven appearances this year.