Christian Watson's knee injury could cause Packers to try boosting receiving group in NFL draft

The likelihood that wide receiver Christian Watson will miss much of the upcoming season creates a dilemma for the Green Bay Packers as they make their draft plans.
Watson, the Packers' top deep option, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the Packers' 2024 regular-season finale.
''It won't shock me at all if he's a big factor for us this season, but at the same time. … these are big injuries,'' general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters at the NFL owners meetings. ''We have to make sure that we're protected in case that doesn't happen.''
The Packers' only free-agent addition at receiver was the speedy Mecole Hardman, who has just 27 catches over the past two seasons. Even if Watson's unavailable, the Packers return three other wideouts who had at least 400 yards receiving last season in Jayden Reed (55 catches, 857 yards), Romeo Doubs (46 for 601 yards) and Dontayvion Wicks (39 for 415 yards).
But a receiving group that struggled with drops last season still needs reinforcements.
The Packers haven't selected a wide receiver in the first round since taking Javon Walker 20th overall in 2002. It would be quite the story if they finally took one that early the year Green Bay hosts the draft.
Needs
The Packers also could use some help at cornerback — particularly given Jaire Alexander's uncertain future with the team — and they need more edge rushers and interior defensive linemen.