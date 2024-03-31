PHOENIX — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Brandon Pfaadt pitched five solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Sunday.

The D-backs won three of four games in the season-opening series for both teams.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI single and Walker ripped his two-run homer to left in the first, lifting the Diamondbacks to a 3-0 lead. Gurriel continued a torrid start to the season; he has three homers, two doubles and 10 RBIs over four games.

The D-backs made it 5-1 with two runs in the fifth after a costly miscue by Colorado's Nolan Jones led to two unearned runs. There were two outs when Ketel Marte lofted a routine fly ball to left, but Jones simply dropped it, which allowed Tucker Barnhart to score.

Marte came home on Gurriel's double.

Pfaadt (1-0) was a postseason star during last year's run to the World Series and continued that success Sunday. He had an inconsistent rookie year in 2023, but was solid once the calendar turned to October with a 3.27 ERA in 22 innings, giving the team a third starting pitcher it needed.

The right-hander gave up one run and five hits against the Rockies, striking out six.

Colorado's Ryan Feltner (0-1) was solid after the shaky first inning, surrendering three earned runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked two.

It was a rough defensive day for the Rockies, who had three errors. Jacob Stallings had two hits and the team's lone RBI.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: CF Alek Thomas left in the fourth and was replaced by Jake McCarthy. The team said he had left hamstring tightness.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks host the Yankees for a three-game series starting Monday. Arizona sends RHP Ryne Nelson to the mound for the first game while New York counters with RHP Luis Gil. Both are making their first start of the season.

