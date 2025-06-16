Christian McCaffrey hopes longer offseason leads to better health in 2025 for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The biggest beneficiary of an extended offseason for the San Francisco 49ers just might have been star running back Christian McCaffrey.
A year after he was limited to just four games because of injuries to his Achilles tendon and knee, the engine of San Francisco's high-powered offense was on the practice field for the offseason program and is hoping to get back to the form that made him AP Offensive Player of the Year during a run to the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.
A healthy McCaffrey would be a key component for San Francisco to rebound from a 6-11 season that at least provided a side benefit of more time off in the winter following three straight years of long playoff runs.
''Being fully transparent, obviously last year didn't go the way I wanted,'' McCaffrey said. ''It didn't go the way anyone wanted. But having this time off has allowed me to start from scratch and have the time where I can build a base again, come into OTAs, play football and now get back into it mentally, emotionally, physically in all ways. It was much needed and I'm happy we had it."
McCaffrey plans to spend the long break before training camp starts in late July staying in shape and becoming a father. McCaffrey and his wife, model Olivia Culpo, are expecting their first child ''right around the corner.''
McCaffrey looked fresh during the offseason program after sitting it out last year as he recovered from a grueling season and waited for a new contract that came last June.
McCaffrey had 798 touches from scrimmage in 2023-24 in the regular season and playoffs — more than 100 more than any other player in the league during that span.
That workload likely contributed to the Achilles tendinitis that sidelined McCaffrey early in training camp last season and forced him to miss the first eight games of the season.