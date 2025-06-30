Christian broadcasters ask listeners to tune in to the fight for AM radio

''We have more than enough votes to pass it in the House right now, but to make it a priority in a moment where there's just a whole lot of four- and five-alarm fires you have to put out, it's hard to do something that's more of a long-term concern,'' said Mike Farris, legal counsel for the National Religious Broadcasters, a multimedia association founded by evangelical Christian broadcasters in the 1940s. The NRB, which has more than 120 AM stations among its members, has been one of several groups advocating for the legislation.