Christian Bethancourt drives in 7 as Chicago Cubs rally past Pirates for 14-10 victory

Pete Crow-Armstrong had a career-high four hits to boost his batting average over his last 21 games to .341 (26 of 76). Ian Happ chipped in three hits for the Cubs, who scored 41 runs across three games at PNC Park to improve to 17-8 over their last 25 games to move two games above .500 (68-66) for the first time since May 25 and stay on the fringe of contention for a wild-card playoff spot.