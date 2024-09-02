Christa McAuliffe, still pioneering, is first woman with a statue on New Hampshire capitol grounds

McAuliffe was picked from among 11,000 candidates to be the first teacher and private citizen in space. Beyond a public memorial at the Statehouse plaza on Jan. 31, 1986, the Concord school district and the city, population 44,500, have observed the Challenger anniversary quietly through the years, partly to respect the privacy of her family. Christa and Steven McAuliffe's son and daughter were very young at the time she died and was buried in a local cemetery. Steven McAuliffe, who was then a lawyer and now is a federal judge, wanted the children to grow up in the community normally.