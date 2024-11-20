NEW YORK — Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves has been named the National League Cy Young Award winner.
Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves has been named the National League Cy Young Award winner
Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves has been named the National League Cy Young Award winner.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 20, 2024 at 11:26PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.