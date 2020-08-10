LOS ANGELES — Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger say they are “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed" after she gave birth to their first child together.
The 41-year-old ”Avengers” actor and the 30-year-old children’s book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday.
The post included a photo of the hands of both parents and child and a pair of Bible verses; including Psalms 126:3: “The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.”
Pratt also has a 7-year-old son with his first wife, Anna Faris.
The baby is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Amid crises, UNICEF USA launches program to help kids in US
For more than 70 years, the U.S. affiliate of UNICEF has supported the global work of that U.N. agency, most of it focused on aiding children in developing countries. On Wednesday, amid overlapping domestic crises, UNICEF USA announced its first major program supporting children in the United States.
Variety
Haile Thomas wrote more than a cookbook. It's a life guide.
At 19, Haile Thomas has written a book that will flummox bookstore owners whenever they reopen.
Variety
World stocks edge higher as US aid talks remain in focus
World stock markets turned higher on Wednesday though market sentiment appears fragile due to a lack of progress in U.S. talks on more economic aid.Wall…
National
Kamala Harris' selection as VP resonates with Black women
China Cochran met Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Detroit last year and was swept away by her ambition, charisma and leadership. She hoped the California senator would advance in politics.
National
How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate
Gretchen Whitmer wanted out.