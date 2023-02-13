Timberwolves and NBA beat writer Chris Hine visits the Dane Moore NBA Podcast to talk about the team's acquisition of Mike Conley at the trade deadline. They discuss how Conley will be a different style of point guard and personality than D'Angelo Russell. Hine and Moore also dissect the recent decline of the Wolves' defense and what needs to happen for that group to get back on track.
You can listen here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/what-weve-been-able-to-gather-about-mike-conley-thus/id1399177286?i=1000599414050
