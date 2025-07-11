Chris Gotterup pounds his way to a 61 and leads the Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The hardest task for Chris Gotterup was waking up Friday. Once he got going, he never really stopped until he tied the course record with a 9-under 61 and wound up with a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the Scottish Open.
Gotterup rolled in three long putts and was long as ever off the tee, seizing on a spectacular day of sunshine and very little wind in the morning at The Renaissance Club.
Harry Hall (64) was two shots behind, and a refreshed Ludvig Aberg (65) led a group that was three shots back.
Aberg is coming off just the break he needed — a trip home to Sweden for the first time in a year, a chance to see friends and eat his mother's special sausage and get refreshed.
He overcame a bogey-bogey start with eight birdies over his next 15 holes. That made him the only player from among the top five who played in the afternoon, when the wind kicked up along the Firth of Forth and the course became firm and bouncy enough to frustrate Scottie Scheffler and plenty of others.
Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, had a pair of three-putts and at one point after watching a putt bounce off line he extended his arm with his thumb up in mock celebration. It wasn't all that bad. He still shot 68 and was six shots behind.
Gotterup, the Rutgers star who finished his final season at Oklahoma, was at 11-under 129.
Rory McIlroy had five birdies on the back nine (he started on No. 10) and turned that into a 65 to join the group at 7-under 133. Xander Schauffele, who defends his title next week in the British Open, was five shots back after a 66.