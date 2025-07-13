Chris Gotterup outlasts Rory McIlroy to win Scottish Open and head to Portrush

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Chris Gotterup came up with the clutch shots on the biggest stage he has faced Sunday, taking down crowd favorite Rory McIlroy with a 4-under 66 and a two-shot victory in the Scottish Open that gives him another week of links golf.
Gotterup was one shot ahead of McIlroy when he hit his tee shot on the 196-yard 12th hole to 2 feet for birdie — McIlroy missed from 4 feet — to take command.
Gotterup's lead was down to one over McIlroy and England's Marco Penge, but McIlroy missed a 12-foot birdie at the par-5 16th and Gotterup hit a right-to-left putt from 10 feet in the heart of the cup for a two-shot lead with two to play.
Gotterup was so emotional when it was over he could barely speak, rubbing his eyes before saying, ''Everyone at home ... this is awesome. I'm not going to be able to keep it together.''
He didn't blink the rest of the way on the course after his final birdie, winning by two over McIlroy (68) and Penge (66) for his second PGA Tour title.
''Chris played a great round of golf. He was so solid,'' McIlroy said. ''Made the bogey on 15 but bounced back with a really nice birdie on 16. After he got a couple ahead, I just couldn't claw back.''
Gotterup, built more like fellow New Jersey athlete Mike Trout than a golfer, also won the opposite-field Myrtle Beach Classic last year.
Next stop is the British Open