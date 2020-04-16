NEW YORK — Chris Cuomo, who late last month revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, said his wife, Cristina, has now also been infected.
The CNN anchor made the announcement on the network Wednesday night during an interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“Cristina now has COVID(-19). She is now positive. And it just breaks my heart,” Chris Cuomo said. “It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen, and now it has.”
Cuomo has continued to appear on air and has documented his health struggles with the coronavirus. He had quarantined himself at home in Long Island, New York, and said he was staying in the basement to make sure his wife and children did not get it.
