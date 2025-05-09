Chris Buescher is back at Kansas Speedway, reliving the closest Cup Series finish in NASCAR history

''I'm not one to celebrate too early, because I just have bad feelings all the time,'' Buescher said. "I go back to our championship in Xfinity in 2015. We went into the race, we had to finish 13th, I believe was the number, no matter what (Chase) Elliott did, and we finish that race — no matter what, it was a lock. And I was being yelled at for racing, you know? For trying to pass for sixth or seventh. I was being yelled at by everybody.