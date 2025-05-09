Chris Buescher is back at Kansas Speedway, reliving the closest Cup Series finish in NASCAR history

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One year ago, Chris Buescher was beaten by Kyle Larson at Kansas Speedway by the blink of the eye.
Less than a blink of an eye.
The official margin of victory for the spring race at the track was 0.001 seconds, the closest in NASCAR Cup Series history, and nobody has forgotten it. Not the way that Larson came slinging around the outside of Turns 3 and 4, nor how they were nose-to-nose at the wire, nor how broadcasters thought that Buescher had held him off for the win.
''Certainly at that moment, thought we got it just by my eye,'' Buescher recalled this week. ''I was probably a little biased.''
It wasn't until they had nearly finished their cool-down lap that Larson learned he had won.
And that Buescher learned he had not.
''At the end of the day, it was, you know — it was ‘that' close, right?'' Buescher said. ''Like I said, played a lot of things in our head that week on what we would have done different, and maybe it would have ended in a different result. But ultimately, it doesn't matter until we have a chance to replay it.''
They get that chance on Sunday when the Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway.