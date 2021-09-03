Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who has been battling a lower leg injury since mid-August, suited up for warmups for Thursday night's season opener against No. 4 Ohio State, and it appeared that he might try to play.

But when the team returned to the field to start the game, he was in sweatpants, jersey and no helmet, his night over.

Autman-Bell, the team's leading returning pass-catcher with 78 career receptions for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns, was progressing toward being a game-time decision, coach P.J. Fleck said on his radio show earlier in the week.

Autman-Bell was not on the field with the receiver group when players took to the field in shorts and T-shirts at 5 p.m. When the team returned in full uniform, he was warming up with his position group but was moving gingerly.

In addition, senior wideout Clay Geary sat out the game because of an undisclosed injury.

With Autman-Bell out, the Gophers got production from Texas A&M transfer Dylan Wright, who had three catches for 33 yards, including a 13-yard TD catch in the second quarter.

Gophers safety Jordan Howden was helped off the field with 8:12 left in the second quarter because of a leg injury and later walked to the locker room.

Ohio State was missing some players, too. Starting center Harry Miller, starting cornerback Cameron Brown and defensive tackle Jerron Cage, who usually rotates in, were unavailable because of undisclosed reasons. Redshirt freshmen Luke Wyper and Ryan Watts started in place of Miller and Brown, respectively.

Prominent visitors

The stars came out Thursday night.

Former Minnehaha Academy and Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, former Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Gophers wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson posed for pictures together on the field before the game.

Bateman is in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens, but he's out because of a groin injury that required surgery. Suggs, who was drafted No. 5 overall by the Orlando Magic in this summer's NBA draft, was recruited and offered a scholarship by both the Gophers and Ohio State as a high school quarterback.

In addition, former Gophers running back David Cobb was in the press box as a scout for the Carolina Panthers.

Etc.