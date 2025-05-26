Chourio's leadoff homer lifts the Brewers over the Red Sox 3-2

MILWAUKEE — Jackson Chourio homered on the opening pitch from Garrett Crochet, and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Monday.
Milwaukee pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fifth on consecutive doubles by Joey Ortiz and Andruw Monasterio.
Milwaukee starter Chad Patrick pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits while walking two and striking out six. DL Hall, fresh off the 60-day injured list, came on to relieve Patrick with Jarren Duran on second base. Hall retired Rafael Devers on an easy ground out to first to end the threat.
Hall (1-0) pitched out of a jam in the seventh by getting Duran to ground into an inning-ending double play.
The Red Sox plated a run in the eighth but the Brewers regained a two-run cushion on Eric Haase's infield single with the bases loaded.
Duran's run-scoring single in the ninth pulled the Red Sox within a run.
Trevor Megill earned his 10th save in 11 tries but had to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam.
After winning four of five, the Red Sox lost their third straight while scoring a total of four runs in those contests.