Chourio leads Brewers against the Cardinals after 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (13-15, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (12-15, fourth in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (3-0, 0.96 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cardinals: Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -110, Brewers -109; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Jackson Chourio's four-hit game on Saturday.
St. Louis is 12-15 overall and 10-4 in home games. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .406.
Milwaukee has a 4-11 record on the road and a 13-15 record overall. The Brewers have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .247.
Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.