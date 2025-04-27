Sports

Chourio leads Brewers against the Cardinals after 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (13-15, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (12-15, fourth in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
April 27, 2025 at 8:02AM

Milwaukee Brewers (13-15, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (12-15, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (3-0, 0.96 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cardinals: Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -110, Brewers -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Jackson Chourio's four-hit game on Saturday.

St. Louis is 12-15 overall and 10-4 in home games. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .406.

Milwaukee has a 4-11 record on the road and a 13-15 record overall. The Brewers have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .247.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar leads the Cardinals with four home runs while slugging .424. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Chourio has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 RBI for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 15-for-33 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 4-6, .271 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Angels aim to end road losing streak, play the Twins

Los Angeles Angels (12-14, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Sports

Chourio leads Brewers against the Cardinals after 4-hit performance

Sports

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog soaks in the moment after scoring 1st goal in nearly 3 years in Game 4