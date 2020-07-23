A Minneapolis toymaker has recalled more than 22,000 teething toys on sale through Target after reports of them falling apart.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announcement Wednesday warned that the plastic tubes on the Manhattan Ball can detach from the center ball and release small silicone teething pieces threaded on the tubes, "posing a choking hazard to young children."

The Manhattan Toy Co. has received six reports of the tubes detaching from the center ball, the CPSC. Two of those included a silicone teething piece falling off the toy. The toymaker also reported one incident of a child mouthing the teething piece after it came free.

"Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children," the consumer agency said, then contact Manhattan Toy or return it to any Target for a full refund.

The recall of the Chinese-made toy totals 22,100 units sold from July 2019 through last month for about $10 through Minneapolis-based Target's stores nationwide and online. They have lot numbers 325700EL or 325700IL on the center ball.

"Your child's safety is important to us," the company said on its Facebook page, where it posted the voluntary recall notice.

Consumers with questions are urged by the CPSC to contact Manhattan Toy at 1-800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT Monday through Thursday, at help@manhattantoy.comor online at www.manhattantoy.com.

The recall is the second for the Manhattan Toy Co. in less than six months.

In early April, the CPSC announced the recall of roughly 4,000 Musical Lili Llama wooden toys. The company received seven reports of loose screws that attach spinning flowers falling off the toy, including two reports of children putting the screws in their mouths but no known injuries, the CPSC said.

The toys retailed for $50 and were sold in stores nationwide and online from October 2019 through February.

Manhattan Toy makes more than 500 products in 12 main factories in Asia. It was founded in 1978 in New York City by Francis Goldwyn, a descendant of the Goldwyn family of motion picture fame.