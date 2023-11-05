A 37-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were injured in a fire caused by a propane tank explosion in a northern Minnesota cabin Sunday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the 11600 Block of Countryside Lane in Balkan Township, north of Chisholm, shortly before 11 a.m. to find the cabin on fire. The woman and her son had been inside when a 20-pound propane tank used to heat the cabin exploded, investigators found.

The woman and her son managed to walk to a neighboring cabin and wait for help despite burns on much of their bodies. Both were taken to Hibbing Hospital with extensive injuries.

On Thursday, two adults were injured after an explosion caused a house fire in Rice Lake, north of Duluth, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The furnace is believed to have been undergoing repairs when the incident happened.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal are investigating both incidents.