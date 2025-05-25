Chisato Iwai wins Mexico Riviera Maya Open by 6 shots for first LPGA title

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Chisato Iwai took a tournament up for grabs and turned it into her own highlight show Sunday, making five birdies in her opening six holes for a 6-under 66 and a six-shot victory in the Mexico Riviera Maya Open for her first LPGA title.
Iwai led from the opening hole at El Camaleon when she made birdie and Jenny Bae made bogey, and the 22-year-old from Japan was on her way.
''My mental is so calm — calm every day, every time,'' Iwai said.
She ran off four straight birdies, poured in every putt that mattered and then cruised home to become the third LPGA rookie to win this season.
Iwai, whose twin sister Akie Iwai has been runner-up twice this year, finished at 12-under 276.
Bae had a one-shot lead going into the final round at Mayakoba, and the 10 players behind her also had never experienced winning on the LPGA Tour.
It didn't take long for Iwai, who had eight wins on the Japan LPGA before getting her LPGA card, to turn this into a rout.
She hit wedge to 4 feet on the third hole for birdie. She rolled in a 7-foot birdie putt on the fourth. Her approach to the par-5 fifth was right of the green, close to the water, and she calmly chipped that to 2 feet for a third straight birdie. Iwai finished the big birdie run with a 15-foot putt on No. 6.