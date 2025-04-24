Chippiness heating up in the NBA playoffs. Familiarity breeds contempt in Bucks-Pacers series

INDIANAPOLIS — The usually good-natured Indiana Pacers star, Tyrese Haliburton, has shown he refuses to back down from his Milwaukee Bucks rival and fellow All-Star, Damian Lillard.
It's been part of the chippiness and chirping that is beginning to heat up as it usually does during the NBA playoffs. Haliburton has a succinct explanation for what fans have seen in Pacers' series with the Bucks, saying the teams simply don't like one another.
It doesn't seem there is much love lost between Golden State and Houston, or the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. But for Milwaukee and Indiana, the animosity is about more than just one series.
Haliburton responded when Lillard started chattering during a timeout in Game 1 of this first-round playoff series. He did it again when the players were jawing at one another late in Game 2. And if it happens again when the series resumes in Milwaukee, just a short drive from Haliburton's hometown of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, it will likely be more of the same.
''He wants to win, I want to win and we're in the highest level, the most contentious moment here in the playoffs,'' Haliburton said after the Pacers took a 2-0 series lead. ''So it's just competition at the end of the day. But we don't have to sit here and act like there's any secret. We don't like them, they don't like us — that's just what it is.''
It's easy to understand how the Pacers-Bucks matchup reached this intensity — Game 3 will be their 18th matchup since the start of last season and Milwaukee desperately wants to avoid a third straight first-round exit, the second straight to Indiana.
A year ago, Indiana won four of the five regular-season matchups and then ousted the Bucks 4-2 by winning three of the last four playoff games. This year, Milwaukee won three of four during the regular season but has lost the first two in the postseason, where chippiness is the norm.
It is happening around the league.