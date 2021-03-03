CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A Chippewa Falls woman has pleaded guilty to soliciting a hitman to kill her daughter's father.
Melanie Schrader, 49, appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday where she entered the plea to an amended charge of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide, WEAU-TV reported.
According to a criminal complaint, Schrader was arrested last September after she agreed to pay a hitman $10,000. She met with an undercover investigator in Irvine Park and made a $200 down payment, provided photos and asked that the hit be done quickly, the complaint said.
Her sentencing hearing is set for April.
