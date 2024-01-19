Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins has been named Minnesota Sportswriter of the Year for 2023 by the National Sports Media Association. The NSMA names a Sportswriter and Sportscaster of the year for each state, and this is Scoggins' fourth such honor in his 20-plus years at the Star Tribune.

Scoggins' 2023 at the Star Tribune included publishing stories on Tyrell Terry; on Gophers football legends Laurence Maroney and Marion Barber III; his Football Across Minnesota weekly columns; a story after embedding with the Maple Grove boys hockey team; daily columns about the curiosities around sports, including going up 18 stories in a construction site to watch the Twins; and more.

In Sunday's Star Tribune, you can read two new profile stories written by Scoggins: a front-page article about 14-year-old basketball phenom Chloe Johnson, and a profile of incoming Gophers football recruit Koi Perich.

Winning Minnesota Sportscaster of the Year was Dick Bremer in his final season as the voice of Twins TV broadcasts. The Sportswriter of the Year award for Minnesota in 2022 was shared by Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Star Tribune's Patrick Reusse.