Introduction: Host Michael Rand headed to Target Field for the first time this season on Wednesday to take in some baseball and to more accurately feel the impact of the pace of play rules implemented this season. What he found wasn't unexpected — a crisper, faster game — and it reinforced that he will be back sooner rather than later.

9:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a look at the Wolves and Wild. The Wolves are now in a must-win game Friday against Oklahoma City, while the Wild are limping into the playoffs with injuries mounting.

28:00: A Gophers team had to cancel the rest of its season.

