Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a look at the Twins and the trade deadline. With one week left to make deals, the Twins are targeting pitching. That's a common goal for a lot of teams, but it is particularly important for the Twins as they try to navigate the final two months of the season (and, they hope, the playoffs).

9:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand as they talk through why the Vikings aren't being tough enough (at least publicly) with wide receiver Jordan Addison. Plus Scoggins makes the case that this is a big year for Sam Darnold, while they also get into some Gophers football talk as well.

38:00: Christian Darrisaw's extension and the return of a popular Viking.

