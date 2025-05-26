Chip Ganassi calls Alex Palou 'the best driver' after his historic Indy 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a long list of racing greats who have passed through Chip Ganassi Racing over its 35 years in existence — but not so lengthy that Ganassi can't rattle them off the top of his head.
Jimmy Vasser, Alex Zanardi and Juan Pablo Montoya gave Ganassi four consecutive championships. Scott Dixon teamed with Dario Franchitti to restart another four-year title streak. Marcus Ericsson won Ganassi his fifth Indianapolis 500 victory in 2022, ending a 10-year losing streak in ''The Greatest Spectacle in Racing'' for Ganassi.
Now he has Alex Palou on his roster, and as he leaned to kiss the first Spaniard to ever win the Indy 500, Ganassi had a message for him.
''You're the best driver,'' the team owner said. ''Unbelievable, man. Unbelievable.''
It was the expected ending of a bizarre, crash-filled Indy 500 in which Palou won for the fifth time in six races this season but in the one event Palou was adamant he needed to win to ever have a complete racing resume. He's already the two-time defending IndyCar champion and has won three titles in the last four years, all with Ganassi.
''I think he's one of the greats. It's that simple," Ganassi said. ''Certainly we've had some great drivers on our team, and he's right there, at worst, shoulder-to-shoulder with all the rest of them.''
What a start
There have only been two drivers to win five of the first six races of a season in the modern era — Al Unser Sr. and A.J. Foyt, with Foyt winning the first seven and that included the Indy 500.