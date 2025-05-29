Chinese students call measure 'Chinese Exclusion Act' after Rubio vows to revoke visas

HONG KONG — Chinese students studying in the U.S. are scrambling to figure out their futures after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday that some students would have their visas revoked.
The U.S. will begin revoking the visas of some Chinese students, including those studying in ''critical fields", and those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party," according to the announcement.
China is the second-largest country of origin for international students in the United States, behind only India. In the 2023-2024 school year, more than 270,000 international students were from China, making up roughly a quarter of all foreign students in the U.S.
This is a ''new version of Chinese Exclusion Act,'' said Linqin, a Chinese student at Johns Hopkins University, who asked to be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation. He said Wednesday was the first time he thought about leaving the U.S. after spending one third of his life here.
Chinese international students are point of tension between U.S. and China
The issue of Chinese students studying overseas has long been a point of tension in the bilateral relationship. During Trump's first term, in 2019, China's Ministry of Education warned students about visa issues in the U.S., with rising rejection rates and shortening of visas.
Last year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry protested that a number of Chinese students have been unfairly interrogated and sent home upon arrival at U.S. airports.
Chinese state media has long hyped gun violence in the U.S. and violent protests during the pandemic, and portrayed the U.S. as a dangerous place that wasn't safe for its citizens. The tense bilateral relationship has also meant that some Chinese students are opting to study in the U.K. or other countries over the U.S. after the pandemic.