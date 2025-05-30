Chinese student struck a chord emphasizing humanity during Harvard commencement speech

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A day after her emotional speech at Harvard University's commencement, Yurong ''Luanna'' Jiang kept running into classmates who praised her message that people should see everyone's common humanity rather than demonize others for their differences.
''We're starting to believe those who think differently, vote differently or pray differently — whether they're across the ocean or sitting right next to us — are not just wrong. We mistakenly see them as evil. But it doesn't have to be this way,'' she said in her address, which drew wide applause.
''The message itself, if I have to put it into one sentence, will be humanity rises and falls as one,'' Jiang told The Associated Press on Friday. ''We are living in a very difficult time. There's a lot of divisions in terms of ideas, ethnicities, identities. This is a time where we can use a little bit more moral imagination and imagine ourselves being connected with one another.''
The 25-year-old Jiang's speech never directly mentioned the Trump administration nor its multi-pronged attack on the nation's oldest and richest university. But she said the turmoil beyond their campus and its impact on her classmates was on her mind as she delivered her speech.
''Students can be very emotionally charged because they care deeply about a lot of issues,'' said Jiang, who comes from China and graduated with a masters degree in public administration in international development. ''When you are emotionally charged and activated, it's very easy to demonize another person."
She said the relentless attacks from the Trump administration on the school's funding and threats to detain and deport people studying in the U.S. on student visas have left her unsettled, adding huge uncertainty to her future plans.
''In terms of the plan going forward, I would say everything is up in the air at this point,'' Jiang said, who had hoped to remain in the United States for a few years but now is open to working in international development overseas. ''At this point, it's difficult to say what will happen."
This week, the Trump administration asked federal agencies to cancel about $100 million in contracts with the university. The government already canceled more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants, moved to cut off Harvard's enrollment of international students and threatened its tax-exempt status. Then it widened the pressure campaign, suspending visa applications worldwide and threatening to deny U.S. visas to thousands of Chinese students nationwide.