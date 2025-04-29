Chinese singles are looking for love in video chats — with thousands following along in real time

Steve Chen had never been in love. Last spring though, it happened. The 25-year-old met his first girlfriend in a way he couldn't have imagined before: a livestreamed video chat.
Frustrated with traditional dating and using the apps, Chen jumped on a new trend among young, single people in China. Those looking for love go into video chatrooms hosted by what's called a ''cyber matchmaker,'' all while thousands of viewers watch and comment in real time.
The number of single people in China over 15 reached a record-high of 240 million in 2023, according to government data. Facing a plummeting birth rate and an aging population, the government encouraged single people to marry and have multiple children. Last year, the State Council, China's cabinet, mandated that local governments build various platforms for youth to have more opportunities to date.
''We should actively foster a new type of marriage and childbearing culture,'' Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech in 2023, encouraging people to start families.
Shy and introverted, Chen found dating very hard. He used to describe himself as ''mutai solo," Chinese slang for single since in the mother's womb.
But those days are over.
In a livestreamed video chatroom, Chen fell in love.
It was hosted by Tian Xin, a cyber matchmaker who has livestreamed virtual group dates on Xiaohongshu — or RedNote, a Chinese social media app — for over a year.