Chinese singles are looking for love in video chats — with thousands following along in real time

Chen is not alone in feeling this way. Over 30% of young people who are single said it's because of their busy work schedules, according to a 2025 report from iiMedia Research, a Chinese data analysis agency. Many companies in China ask employees to work 12-hour days, six days a week. In response, there's a growing trend of " lying flat," or working as little as possible — and choosing to remain single — to resist societal pressures.