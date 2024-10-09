Wires

Chinese shares sink as investors dump shares after recent rallies, with Shanghai's benchmark down 6.6%

Chinese shares sink as investors dump shares after recent rallies, with Shanghai's benchmark down 6.6%.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 9, 2024 at 7:14AM

HONG KONG — Chinese shares sink as investors dump shares after recent rallies, with Shanghai's benchmark down 6.6%.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper for work on proteins

Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper for work on proteins.

Wires

Gaza Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has passed 42,000

Wires

Chinese shares sink as investors dump shares after recent rallies, with Shanghai's benchmark down 6.6%