BEIJING — Investigators have concluded a bus crash that killed 21 people in southern China was caused by the driver, who was unhappy his home was to be demolished, police said Sunday.
The driver, who died in Tuesday's crash, "intentionally targeted" his passengers by driving across six lanes of traffic and into a lake, the police department of the city of Anshun said on its social media account.
The driver, identified only by the surname Zhang, was unhappy his rented home was to be demolished and was drinking shortly before the crash, the statement said.
An additional 15 people were hospitalized for injuries, police said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown
A misaligned missile battery, miscommunication between troops and their commanders and a decision to fire without authorization all led to Iran's Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing all 176 people on board, a new report says.
World
Games maker Ubisoft shakes up staff amid misconduct probe
French gaming giant Ubisoft is parting ways with its creative director and two other executives and promising zero tolerance for "toxic" staff behavior following an internal investigation of misconduct and media reports of sexual harassment and other workplace abuse.
World
Bollywood's Amitabh Bachchan, 3 family members test positive
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and two other family members have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, a government minister said Sunday.
World
Chinese police blame bus driver for crash that killed 21
Investigators have concluded a bus crash that killed 21 people in southern China was caused by the driver, who was unhappy his home was to be demolished, police said Sunday.
World
Ghosn says he is aiding those who helped him flee to Lebanon
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn says he is assisting those who helped him flee from Japan to Lebanon last year but refuses to provide details about the escape, saying such information would endanger them.