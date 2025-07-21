Chinese investors snap up stocks on hopes for an end to price wars and overcapacity

BEIJING — China's stock market is buzzing over government promises to tackle price wars that have hurt profits and worsened global trade tensions.
The prevailing catchphrase is ''anti-involution,'' and it reflects efforts to curb intense competition and overcapacity in industries like solar panels, steel, and electric vehicles.
With rising trade barriers such as President Donald Trump's higher tariffs, and relatively weak domestic demand, manufacturers have been slashing prices, undermining their bottom lines and driving some out of business.
The producer price index, which measures the price that factories receive for their goods, has fallen steadily for nearly three years in China in a prolonged bout of deflation. The long-running issue spilled over into global markets as low-priced Chinese exports worsen trade friction with key trading partners including the United States and Europe.
Solar panel glass makers agree to cut output by 30%
In a series of recent statements, the Chinese government and industry associations have signaled they're getting serious about reining in cut-throat competition, known as invollution or ''neijuan'' in Chinese.
The top 10 makers of glass for solar panels agreed on June 30 to shut kilns and cut production by 30%, an industry association said. The government has launched an auto safety inspection campaign, addressing concerns that automakers were skimping on quality to cut costs.
It's unclear whether these efforts will succeed, but the sense that China may finally be tackling this chronic problem was enough to spark a rally in stocks in some of those under-pressure sectors.