China's CATL forms joint venture with Stellantis to build electric vehicle battery factory in Spain

The production of electric vehicles in Spain has risen from just 16,000 models in 2019 to 323,000 in 2023, but that is still 13% of the total output of 2.4 million vehicles produced, according to ANFAC, the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers. Germany, which is now seeing layoffs in its car industry, led Europe with 4.1 vehicles of all types produced in 2023, ANFAC said.