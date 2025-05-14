Chinese businesses view tariff pause with caution and uncertainty

BANGKOK — While U.S. President Donald Trump has talked of victory after reaching a weekend deal with China to reduce the sky-high tariffs levied on each others' goods, businesses in China are reacting to the temporary deal with caution.
The U.S. and China have cut the tariffs levied on each other in April, with the U.S. cutting the 145% tax Trump imposed last month to 30%. China agreed to lower its tariff rate on U.S. goods to 10% from 125%. The lower tariff rates came into effect on Wednesday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, announcing the reduction in tariff rates this weekend in Geneva, had said, ''We do want trade." While the markets have responded to the agreement with gusto, rebounding to the levels before Trump's tariffs, business owners remain wary.
Businesses like one kitchen utensil factory in southern Guangdong province were eager to get back to work. The business said they put at least four orders from their American clients back into production on Tuesday after the tariff pause was announced.
''We thought the negotiation would bring the tariffs down a bit, but didn't expect it would be so much,'' said Margaret Zhuang, a salesperson for the utensil factory in Guangdong province, one of China's manufacturing hubs.
The two countries are now planning to start negotiations for a longer-term deal.
Kahlee Yu, sales manager of Yangjiang Hongnan Industry and Trade Company, which also manufactures kitchen utensils, said he was reaching out to American customers again. ''We're a little bit optimistic about the trade deal between the two sides. But it is still possible the tariff policies will change again, resulting in no orders from our American clients," he said.
However happy they were in the moment, the damage from tariffs announced in April has already been done, Zhuang added, as they are seeing fewer orders. Currently, she has orders for products up until June. Earlier this year, before Trump's trade war began, they had orders for production extending to August.