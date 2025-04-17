China's leader Xi Jinping arrives in Cambodia to wrap up 3-nation Southeast Asia tour

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cambodia on Thursday for a two-day state visit that serves as an opportunity to further strengthen already robust relations.
The visit, Xi's first since 2016, will conclude a three-nation Southeast Asian tour that included stops in Vietnam and Malaysia.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet recently described Beijing as ''an important and indispensable friend of Cambodia that has helped support the country's economic and social development.''
Xi was greeted at the airport in Cambodia's capital Phrom Penh by King Norodom Sihamoni. During his visit, Xi is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate President Hun Sen, who is Hun Manet's father and predecessor as prime minister.
Trade will likely be a major topic of Xi's discussions in Cambodia, which faces among the highest tariff rates proposed by Washington. In addition to Trump's universal 10% tariff, the country faces the threat of a 49% tax on exports to the U.S. once his 90-day pause expires.
In addition to discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and regional and international issues, several agreements are expected to be signed on cooperation in various sectors.
In both countries, Xi emphasized strengthening ties, particularly in trade and investment, amid global economic uncertainties and the backdrop of trade tensions with the United States. He underscored the need to oppose unilateralism and protectionism and uphold the multilateral trading system.
China is presenting itself as a source of stability and certainty as Southeast Asia scrambles to respond to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which threaten the region export-oriented economies whose largest markets are generally the United States.