China's leader concludes visit to Cambodia at the end of a 3-nation Southeast Asia tour

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday completed a two-day state visit to Cambodia, capping a three-nation tour that included stops in Vietnam and Malaysia at a time when all three Southeast Asian countries are facing economic challenges from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff proposals.
China has been strongly increasing its influence in the region over the past decade, largely by exercising its substantial economic leverage. Beijing is now presenting itself as a source of stability and certainty as Trump's tariffs threaten the region's export-oriented economies whose largest market is generally the United States.
Cambodia faces among the highest reciprocal tariff rates proposed by Washington. In addition to Trump's universal 10% tariff, it faces the threat of a 49% tariff on exports to the U.S. once his 90-day pause expires. For Vietnam, the tariff would be 46%, and for Malaysia, 24%.
''The timing of the visit is extraordinarily auspicious for China, falling just in the wake of the announcement of Trump's tariffs that have caused managed consternation in Cambodia and Vietnam ... and upset in Malaysia," Astrid Norén-Nilsson, a senior lecturer in the Study of Contemporary South-East Asia at Sweden's Lund University, commented in an email interview on Thursday.
''Xi Jinping can now carry out the tour equipped with the moral authority and goodwill of a singularly constant friend and reliable trading partner.''
A summary of the visit issued Friday by Cambodia's Foreign Affairs Ministry barely mentioned the trade crisis, focusing instead on bilateral relations.
''This milestone visit not only reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to the iron-clad friendship between Cambodia and China, but also further strengthened and deepened the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and win-win cooperation between the two countries,'' said the statement.
During his stay, Xi was granted a royal audience by King Norodom Sihamoni, and held meetings with Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate President Hun Sen, who is Hun Manet's father and predecessor as prime minister. The visit was Xi's first to Cambodia since 2016.