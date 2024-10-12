Business

China's finance minister says there is room for more economic stimulus but offers no plan

The Chinese government is looking at additional ways to boost the economy, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said Saturday, but he stopped short of unveiling a major new stimulus plan that analysts and stock investors were hoping for.

By KEN MORITSUGU

The Associated Press
October 12, 2024 at 6:43AM

BEIJING — The Chinese government is looking at additional ways to boost the economy, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said Saturday, but he stopped short of unveiling a major new stimulus plan that analysts and stock investors were hoping for.

Lan's remarks left the door open for such a plan in the future but he did not divulge what is under consideration.

''There are other policy tools that are being discussed that are still in the pipeline,'' he said at a news conference, adding that there is ''ample room'' in the government budget to raise debt and increase the deficit.

China's economy has remained sluggish despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions at the end of 2022. Companies have cut back on hiring and wages and a prolonged downturn in the property market has deflated consumer confidence, curbing spending.

The government has raised pensions and offered subsidies to people who trade in old cars or appliances for new ones, but such steps have failed to jolt economic growth.

Chinese stock markets rallied after the central bank and other government agencies announced steps at the end of September to revive the property sector and prop up financial markets.

But the rally has since cooled amid concern about whether the moves were enough to generate a sustainable economic recovery. Investors were hoping Lan would announce a stimulus package of up to 2 trillion yuan ($280 million).

The finance minister instead said the government would roll out a package of incremental measures to speed up implementation of its existing policies.

They include increasing scholarships for students, issuing bonds to help major banks replenish their capital, and providing more support to highly indebted local governments, some of which have had to curtail public services.

about the writer

KEN MORITSUGU

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More
Business

Volunteers bring solar power to Hurricane Helene's disaster zone

Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Helene downed power lines and washed out roads all over North Carolina's mountains, the constant din of a gas-powered generator is getting to be too much for Bobby Renfro.

Business

Profiles in clean energy: Once incarcerated, expert moves students into climate-solution careers

Business

China's Premier Li talks trade in Vietnam despite differences over South China Sea