China's fast-growing EV makers pursuing varied routes to global expansion

SHANGHAI — The world's auto industry is getting a shake-up from Chinese automakers that are quickly expanding across the globe, offering relatively affordable electric vehicles designed to wow car buyers with sleek designs and the latest high-tech interiors.
Companies like BYD, Great Wall, Geely and Chery Automobile are reaching outward as they build the scale they need to survive cut-throat competition in their home market.
These generally are not state-run giants like SAIC, BAIC and Guangzhou Automotive. The founder of Geely started out making refrigerators.
BYD first built up its expertise in battery technology, now its biggest advantage as the world's largest-selling EV maker. Some others are technology companies allied with automakers to offer autonomous driving.
Here are some of the key players:
Great Wall Motors
Great Wall Motors, with the Haval, Wey, Ora, Poer and Tank brands, is banking on overseas sales to keep growing after seeing its sales inside China fall by nearly 15% last year, even as the company's net profit jumped more than 80%. The company has factories in Russia, Thailand and Brazil, where it is challenging Toyota's popular Hilux pickup truck with its GWM Poer, a hybrid pickup of its own. Another mainstay is the Haval H6, a hybrid sports SUV.
Great Wall has smoothed its transition to overseas production by buying factories of other automakers. In Thailand, it took over a factory formerly operated by General Motors Corp. In Brazil, it purchased a former Mercedes-Benz plant.