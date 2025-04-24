China's fast-growing EV makers pursuing varied routes to global expansion

''It is essential for volume to be big, otherwise the cost of production is too high,'' Great Wall's chairman, Wei Jianjun, said in a media huddle at the show. Wei, who also goes by the name Jack Wey, was born in Beijing but moved to nearby Hebei, home of the Great Wall. He led the company's transition from vehicle modification to automaking, becoming China's biggest maker of pickup trucks and a leading SUV maker. The company has a joint venture for EVs with BMW.