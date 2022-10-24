BEIJING — China's export growth weakened in September while imports rebounded from a contraction as Chinese economic growth improved.
Exports rose 5.7% over a year earlier to $322.8 billion, down from August's 7% growth, official data showed Monday. Imports gained 0.3% to $238 billion, recovering from the previous month's 0.2% contraction.
The figures were in line with expectations that Chinese exports were likely to weaken as global consumer demand cools at a time when the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia are raising interest rates to rein in surging inflation.
