BEIJING — China's exports climb 4.8% in May, below forecasts, as shipments to the US drop nearly 10% from a year earlier.
China's exports climb 4.8% in May, below forecasts, as shipments to the US drop nearly 10% from a year earlier
China's exports climb 4.8% in May, below forecasts, as shipments to the US drop nearly 10% from a year earlier.
The Associated Press
June 9, 2025 at 3:33AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump's new travel ban takes effect for citizens of 12 countries amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement
Trump's new travel ban takes effect for citizens of 12 countries amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement.