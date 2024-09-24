BEIJING — China's central bank reduces required reserves for lenders, part of a slew of moves to support the slowing economy.
China's central bank reduces required reserves for lenders, part of a slew of moves to support the slowing economy
China's central bank reduces required reserves for lenders, part of a slew of moves to support the slowing economy.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 1:38AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Category 3 Hurricane John hits southern Mexico's Pacific coast with fierce winds and potentially catastrophic flooding
Category 3 Hurricane John hits southern Mexico's Pacific coast with fierce winds and potentially catastrophic flooding.