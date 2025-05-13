China's army of food delivery drivers get by with help from discount 'loving meals'

BEIJING — After the lunchtime rush, it's time for China's food delivery drivers to eat.
Liu Lijie, halfway through a 13-hour workday, parked his electric scooter in front of a restaurant in Beijing for his go-to choice, lamb noodle soup with a side of pickles, for 12 yuan ($1.65), a discount of 6 yuan off the regular price.
The reduced-price meal is part of a movement that offers free or discounted meals to people in need, no questions asked.
Known as ''aixincan'' (eye-sheen-zan), or ''loving meals,'' they are available at some restaurants in major Chinese cities, home to large populations of migrant workers who come looking for jobs.
''There is a lot of pressure in life since I came to Beijing to work, so eating aixincan is both economical and practical,'' said the 40-year-old Liu, who arrived two years ago from nearby Shanxi province.
Eager to get back to earning money, he digs into his meal at a branch of the Yushiji restaurant chain without even stopping to remove his helmet, branded with the name of the popular Ele.me food delivery app.
The movement, also known as ''suixincan'' or ''follow-the-heart meals,'' can be traced back to the early 2000s. It has been featured in China's government-run media and on social media, including posts in which influencers pose as hungry customers in need to highlight the generosity of the restaurants.
Luo Shuai, a driver for Meituan, China's largest food delivery service, learned of Yushiji's discounted meal initiative through colleagues and has since become a daily customer at the Beijing chain, which serves food from his native Henan province.