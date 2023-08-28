BEIJING — China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travelers starting Wednesday.
It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.
China ended its ''zero-COVID'' policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.
As part of those measures, incoming travelers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels.
The curbs slowed the world's second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise after Fed chief's speech
Global shares were mostly higher Monday, as investors were relieved by the head of the Federal Reserve indicating it will ''proceed carefully'' on interest rates.
Business
China won't require COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers starting Wednesday
China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travelers starting Wednesday.
Business
Removing Fukushima's melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant's wastewater
At a small section of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant's central control room, the treated water transfer switch is on. A graph on a computer monitor nearby shows a steady decrease of water levels as treated radioactive wastewater is diluted and released into the Pacific Ocean.
Business
Foxconn's Terry Gou will seek Taiwan presidency as an independent, but he'll need signatures to run
Terry Gou, who founded Apple supplier Foxconn, said Monday he will run as an independent candidate in Taiwan's presidential election, ending months of speculation.
Business
Top US and Chinese commerce officials express support for easier trade, but deep differences remain
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart expressed a desire to improve trade conditions on Monday, as Raimondo began a visit to Beijing aimed at warming chilly relations, but neither side appeared willing to make concessions on the other's main demands.