China to retaliate with sanctions on US officials, NGO leaders over Hong Kong issues

HONG KONG — China will sanction United States officials, lawmakers and leaders of non-governmental organizations who it says have "performed poorly'' on Hong Kong issues, the foreign ministry announced.
The U.S. in March sanctioned six Chinese and Hong Kong officials who it alleged were involved in ''transnational repression'' and acts threatening to further erode the city's autonomy. The officials included Justice Secretary Paul Lam, security office director Dong Jingwei and former police commissioner Raymond Siu.
In a retaliatory move against Washington, D.C., on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in Beijing said China strongly condemned the acts, calling them ''despicable." The U.S. has seriously interfered in the affairs of Hong Kong and violated international law principles, he said
''China has decided to impose sanctions on U.S. congressmen, officials, and NGO leaders who have performed poorly on Hong Kong-related issues,'' Guo said, adding the response was made according to the anti-foreign sanctions law.
He did not provide more details about who is being targeted.
Guo also issued a warning about Hong Kong, saying the southern Chinese city's affairs are not subject to U.S. interference. Any actions considered wrong by the Chinese government that are taken on Hong Kong-related issues will be met with firm countermeasures and reciprocal retaliation, he said.
The tit-for-tat sanctions over Hong Kong's human rights issues are the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, which are already locked in a trade war that has rattled businesses on both sides.
Beijing separately warned other countries on Monday against making trade deals with the U.S. to China's detriment.