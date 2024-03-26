BEIJING — China said Tuesday that it has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization over US subsidies for electric vehicles.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tuesday it has resorted to the WTO dispute settlement process to protest American requirements that vehicles use parts from specific regions to qualify for subsidies.
A statement posted online said that the U.S. had formulated discriminatory subsidy policies for new energy vehicles under its Inflation Reduction Act in the name of responding to climate change.
It said the U.S. move excluded Chinese products, distorted fair competition and disrupted the global supply chain for new energy vehicles.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
China to challenge Biden's electric vehicle plans at the WTO
China said Tuesday that it has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization over US subsidies for electric vehicles.
Business
Stock market today: Global shares trading mixed after Wall Street's momentum cools
Global shares were mixed in muted trading Tuesday, as a wait and see mood prevailed in markets around the world.
Business
Vietnamese automaker VinFast to start selling EVs in Thailand
Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced Tuesday that it plans to sell its electric vehicles in Thailand and said it had tied up with auto dealers to open showrooms in the country.
Business
Bird flu, weather and inflation conspire to keep egg prices near historic highs for Easter
Egg prices are at near-historic highs in many parts of the world as the spring holidays approach, reflecting a market scrambled by disease, high demand and growing costs for farmers.
Business
With blaring horns rumbling engines, farmers in tractors block Brussels to protest EU policies
Dozens of tractors on Tuesday sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU agriculture ministers were planning to discuss the crisis in the sector that has led to months of protests across the bloc.