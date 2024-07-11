BEIJING — China has accused NATO of seeking security at the expense of others and told the alliance not to bring the same ''chaos'' to Asia.

The statement from a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday came a day after NATO labeled China a ''decisive enabler'' of Russia's war against Ukraine.

''NATO agitating about China's responsibility on the Ukraine issue is unreasonable and has sinister motives,'' spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily briefing, maintaining that China has a fair and objective stance on the Ukraine issue.

He said NATO's ''so-called security'' comes at the cost of the security of other countries. China has backed Russia's contention that NATO expansion posed a threat to Russia.

''China urges NATO to ... stop interfering in China's internal politics and smearing China's image and not create chaos in the Asia-Pacific after creating turmoil in Europe,'' Lin said.