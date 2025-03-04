BEIJING — China announced Tuesday it will impose additional tariffs of up to 15% on imports of key U.S. farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef.
China slaps extra tariffs of up to 15% on imports of major US farm exports, including soy and beef
By The Associated Press
The tariffs announced by the Commerce Ministry are due to take effect from March 10. They follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s order to raise tariffs on imports of Chinese products to 20% across the board. Those took effect on Tuesday.
Imports of U.S. grown chicken, wheat, corn and cotton will face an extra 15% tariff, it said. The tariff on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafoods, fruit, vegetables and dairy products will be increased by 10%.
