BEIJING — An Australian man has been sentenced to death in southern China for drug smuggling.
Cam Gillespie was sentenced Wednesday, the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court said in a one-sentence statement on its website.
All his personal property will be confiscated, the statement said.
It did not provide any details of the charges.
